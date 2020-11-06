Covid: Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham postpones operations
A hospital has postponed all its non-emergency procedures because of an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.
Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is currently treating 389 patients who have tested positive, with 36 in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
That compares with 60 in-patients a month ago, and just five in ICU.
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust said cancer treatment and life-saving care would remain a "priority".
It said the situation was likely to continue until the end of November, adding patients who were due to undergo surgery were being contacted to arrange new dates.
Gynaecology procedures at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield have also been paused.
The trust, which is the largest hospital trust in England. has apologised and said it understood "affected patients will be distressed and upset with this decision".
During the first peak, in April, the hospital had up to 708 Covid-19 in-patients, with 134 in intensive care beds.
Before the current England lockdown, Birmingham had already been under extra coronavirus restrictions because of the high rate of infections there and was placed under tier two restrictions on 14 October.
