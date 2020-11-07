Birmingham Crowne Plaza stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at a hotel.
Panashe Bako, 20, was found at the Crowne Plaza in Holliday Street, in Birmingham city centre, on 22 July and died in hospital.
Caesar Bello, 18, of no fixed address, was sought by officers following the attack and handed himself in on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, charged with murder, robbery and assault.
