Covid-19: More than 100 people attend funeral balloon release
- Published
A crowd of more than 100 mourners gathered to release balloons despite Covid restrictions, police have said.
The group - made up of 30 people believed to have attended a funeral at a nearby cemetery - was joined by 80 others at Swan Pool in Sandwell Valley Country Park, officers said.
West Midlands Police said the gathering continued for a short time - despite officers' efforts - before dispersing.
Under current rules, funerals are restricted to 30 attendees.
"We understand that this is deeply distressing time for bereaved families and friends but there are restrictions on the number of people permitted to attend funerals to protect everyone from the spread of Covid-19," force incident manager Steve Radford said.
Lockdown restrictions mean an individual can only meet up with one other person outside their household or support bubble outdoors, although children under five are not included.
Lock-in fine
West Midlands Police also revealed on Saturday it had issued a £10,000 fine to a Birmingham pub after discovering a lock-in.
Officers arrived at The Spotted Dog on Warwick Street, Digbeth, at 23:00 GMT on 30 October to find 40 to 50 people inside, music "blaring" and a "party atmosphere, with no social distancing in place".
At the time, the city was under tier two measures, which prevented households mixing indoors.
The force said it was the ninth time it had issued the so-called super fine, reserved for the most serious breaches.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk