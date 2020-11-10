Birmingham scrap yard: Mystery of cash 'for sick kids'
The search is on to solve the mystery of a tin stuffed with cash that turned up at a scrap yard along with a note.
The locked box was found in a 15-tonne pile of scrap brass being sorted at HW Taroni recycling centre in Aston, Birmingham, last Thursday.
Manager Richard Taroni said: "There was a note inside the tin - it said 'for the sick kids'.
"It's our mission to get this back to the owner or make sure it gets to the right place."
The cash sum inside the tin has not been disclosed.
If the business cannot shed light on the tin's origins, it plans to double the cash inside and donate the funds to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Mr Taroni said it was lucky the tin was found before it went into a processor.
"We had a really large pile of brass in the yard, we were sorting it out and [the tin] just stuck out," he said.
"We got it, the lock was still on it, so we took the lock off and inside was a load of money."
The family-run business said it would keep hold of the box until the end of the month in case the owner came forward, but otherwise donate the cash to charity.
Other local businesses are getting involved, with Julia White from Birmingham Autobreak Recycling saying she too will match the sum inside for the children's hospital cause.
"We want to give the kids a good Christmas this year, with all the restrictions in hospital," she said.
