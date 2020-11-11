Covid-19: Family's plea to save Sutton Coldfield respite care homes
Families are calling for a council to step in and save a charity which offers a "lifeline" in respite care after its income was hit by coronavirus.
The Norman Laud Association's homes in Sutton Coldfield, which offer short breaks for children and adults with disabilities, are set to close.
Nearly 5,800 people have signed an online petition asking Birmingham City Council to intervene.
The council said it would discuss short-term solutions with the charity.
Gina Powers, whose 26-year-old son Luke Ashton has visited the adult home, Emscote House, for eight years, has campaigned for help.
"It's a total lifeline for both of us really. It gives Luke a break to mix with his friends and to have time away from me," she said.
"I can get my things done like the shopping, housework and have a bit of a break."
She has also been away on holidays in the knowledge her son was "safely looked after".
Ms Powers, who provides round-the-clock care, said for seven months after the first lockdown in March, they had "no interaction with the outside world" apart from on video calls.
"We are totally distraught and frightened to death because what's the future going to hold for us, for any of us, if we haven't got respite?" she added.
The petition, started by Conservative councillor Alex Yip, said the charity helped families who were "already struggling with caring for loved ones" and called for help securing its "long-term future".
The association was set up more than 50 years ago and cares for about 60 adults and 30 children in the region.
It said most of its income was from local authorities who partly funded stays - but with many residents unable to visit during the pandemic, its already "challenging" financial position had reached a critical point.
The charity is facing liquidation, with the loss of 47 jobs.
The Labour-run council said the lack of fundraising opportunities during the pandemic had impacted the financial viability of many charities.
"We are meeting with Norman Laud management to discuss possible short-term solutions that could help support them during the ongoing Covid restrictions, as we are doing with other organisations facing similar problems," a spokesman for the local authority said.
