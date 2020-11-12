Daniel Baird: Bleed cabinet to be installed in Birmingham
- Published
A kit to control bleeding is to be placed at the scene of a stabbing.
The equipment is being installed on Hurst Street, Birmingham where a woman was critically injured in a series of stabbings in the city in September.
It follows a campaign by Lynne Baird, whose son Daniel, 26, was killed in a dispute outside a pub in the city in 2017.
Mrs Baird said she believes the kits could save lives and hopes they will be installed around the country.
The bleed control cabinet, being put in place on Thursday, is designed to prevent a catastrophic bleed while paramedics travel to the scene of a stabbing.
It contains a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket, which can be used by members of the public, accessed through a code provided by the ambulance service.
The cabinet was designed and built by Turtle Engineering, in partnership with the foundation which worked with West Midlands Police on the location of the first installation.
Mrs Baird said "These public access kits are a vital tool in saving lives.
"We hope this will be the first of many and look forward to seeing more of them nationwide soon. "
West Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive Anthony Marsh said: "When I met Lynne last year, I was moved by her determination not to let other mothers go through what she has had to bear.
"As we see in cardiac arrest cases, every second counts, so the more bleed kits we can get on our city centre streets the better."
The attacks in September happened at four locations around the city centre over a period of 90 minutes, with Jacob Billington, 23, killed on nearby Irving Street.
Carlton Donaldson, 24, of Minstead Road, Erdington, was jailed for life after stabbing Mr Baird outside the Forge Tavern in Digbeth.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk