Theresa Stewart: Former Birmingham council leader dies
- Published
The first and only female leader of Birmingham City Council has died at the age of 90.
Theresa Stewart died on Wednesday after a "long illness", her son, Henry, posted on Twitter, adding his mother's illness was not coronavirus-related.
The current council leader, Ian Ward, said she was "an amazing, inspirational and compassionate woman, who made a huge difference" to her city.
Mrs Stewart was a member of the Labour Party for 72 years, her son said.
She was elected as a Labour councillor for Billesley ward in 1970 and held her seat for 31 years, becoming council leader between 1993 and 1999.
The deputy leader of Birmingham's Labour administration, Brigid Jones, said Mrs Stewart encouraged her to become a councillor, adding she was "an absolute inspiration".
Mrs Stewart also served as the city's mayor.
Analysis by Kathryn Stanczyszyn, BBC Midlands political reporter
When Theresa Stewart gained the position of leader of Europe's largest local authority in 1993, it made her one of the most influential women in politics at the time.
She was hugely influential in the second city - and still its only female leader.
During her time as a councillor, she helped find the Birmingham Pregnancy Advisory Service, and campaigned to make sure family allowance was paid directly to mothers.
Her son Henry described how she saw her role as a Labour councillor as "doing for poor people what lawyers do for rich people".
He also described how, aged 87, she was still out campaigning door-to-door for the party during the 2017 General Election.
The multitude of tributes from across the political spectrum in Birmingham and beyond is testament to a woman described as a political icon.
