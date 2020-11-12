Murder arrest after woman's body found in Dudley
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Dudley.
The victim was found at an address in Crossley Street, Netherton, just before 12:40 GMT West Midlands Police said.
It is not yet known how she died and the death is being treated as "unexplained", the force added.
The 38-year-old suspect is in custody for questioning and a cordon remains in place, officers said, as investigations continue at the scene.
Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.
