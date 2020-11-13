BBC News

Worker dies in fall from Birmingham church

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed about the death at St Nicholas' church in Kings Norton

A worker has died after falling from a church in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said it was called to reports of a man falling while working on the church in Pershore Road South, Kings Norton, at about 11.30 GMT.

A 64-year-old man from Birmingham was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed, it said.

Police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed and its own inquiries were continuing.

