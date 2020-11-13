BBC News

Murder arrest after woman killed in Birmingham stabbing

image captionEmergency services were called to George Road in Stockland Green on Thursday

A woman has been killed following reports of a stabbing, police said.

The 51-year-old's body was found at an address in George Road, Stockland Green, Birmingham, on Thursday at about 20:25 GMT.

West Midlands Police said a 52-year-old man was being held on suspicion of murder and was in custody.

The force said it was thought to be domestic-related and no-one else was being sought at this stage. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley said an investigation was under way and a forensic examination was taking place at the scene in a bid "to establish what happened".

He asked anyone with information to contact the force.

