Arrest after police dog attacked with machete in Handsworth
A police dog was attacked with a machete during investigations into reports of a break-in at allotments.
Police dog Stark, was sent with PC Paul Hopley to the scene at Larch Avenue in Handsworth, Birmingham at 04:00 GMT, said West Midlands Police.
The dog was struck on the head with the weapon, but managed to bite his attacker on the leg, the force said.
He was then arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police dog.
The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital so his injuries could be checked and will be taken into police custody later, the force said.
In a tweet, the West Midlands Police dogs account said the dog had to undergo emergency surgery, but the force has said he "is going to be OK".
The force said it believed two other people managed to get away from the scene, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A fantastic job by PD Stark & PC Hopley overnight. PD Stark detaining an aggressive male, who attacked him multiple times with a machete. A HUGE thanks to @PDSA_HQ for their emergency surgery for PD Stark after suffering multiple wounds from the machete #topdog #detained 🐾💪 pic.twitter.com/efnBM1jkk5— WMP Dog Section (@WMPDogs) November 14, 2020
