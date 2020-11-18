BBC News

Birmingham pub bombings: Man arrested in Belfast

Published
image captionTwenty-one people were killed in two blasts on 21 November 1974

A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham.

The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November also injured 220 people.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, arrested the 65-year-old at his home in Belfast.

He was detained under the Terrorism Act and his home is being searched.

The 65-year-old will be interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland, police said.

  • Birmingham pub bombings: What we know
  • Who were Birmingham pub bombings victims?
  • Latest news from the West Midlands

Saturday will mark the 46th anniversary of the bombings.

Fresh inquests last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.

Those hearings came about after years of campaigning by families for a full account into what happened that night.

Last month, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced she would be considering the case for a public inquiry into the bombings.

