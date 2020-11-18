Boy, 10, dies after head injury at Birmingham school
- Published
A 10-year-old boy has died after sustaining a head injury at school.
Yasir Hussain was injured at Leigh Primary School in Birmingham on 12 November and died on Tuesday.
The school said it called for an ambulance and followed medical advice. West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was stood down by the school over an hour later.
The circumstances around his death are not known and West Midlands Police said it was working with the school.
Leigh Primary school in Washwood Heath described Yasir as "hard-working and determined to succeed" with a "real thirst for learning".
"We all desperately miss him already," it said in a statement.
First aid was administered after the "tragic accident" last week and the emergency services were called, the school said.
'Difficult time'
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was contacted just before 13:00 GMT to reports of a medical emergency at the school and from the information provided, the call was correctly categorised as a C3 - which requires ambulances to attend within two hours 90% of the time.
"At 14:24 we received a second call in which we were told the patient's condition had improved and we were stood down," an ambulance spokesperson said.
"However, the call assessor gave strong advice about what to do if the boys condition was to change, including immediately calling 999 should that happen."
Pupils were informed of Yasir's death by teachers on Wednesday.
In a statement, West Midlands Police said it was continuing to work with the school to investigate what happened.
The school said the thoughts of staff and pupils were with Yasir's family and friends, and asked that their and the school's privacy was respected at this "terribly difficult time".
