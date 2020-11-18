Teen charged over Birmingham police dog machete attack
A teenager has been charged after a police dog was attacked with a machete.
Police dog Stark, was injured following reports of a break-in at allotments in Larch Avenue in Handsworth, Birmingham on Saturday.
A 16-year-old from Handsworth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possessing a bladed weapon and causing unnecessary suffering to a service animal.
He has been bailed to appear at Birmingham Youth Court next month.
The boy was questioned by detectives after being released from hospital on Tuesday where he had been treated for dog bite injuries, West Midlands Police said.
Stark suffered cuts to his face and had to undergo surgery but is now recovering at home, where he will stay for two weeks until his wounds have healed.
