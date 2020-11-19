Birmingham pub bombings: Arrested man named
- Published
A man arrested in connection with the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings which killed 21 people is reported to be Michael Patrick Reilly.
The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November also injured 220 people.
Police said a man, 65, was held at his Belfast home on Wednesday under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 by West Midlands counter terrorism officers.
Mr Reilly has strongly denied any involvement in the bombings.
The force added the address was being searched and the man was to be interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland.
Fresh inquests last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk