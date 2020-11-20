Wolverhampton bin men release charity Christmas single
- Published
A trio of refuse collectors, whose dancing videos went viral, have released a charity Christmas single.
Boogie Round the Bins at Christmas Time by Wolverhampton's Jack Johnson, Henry Wright and Adrian Breakwell was released on Friday.
They have gained a huge following, after sharing videos of their dances, which included Grease and Baywatch themed routines.
Half of all money raised from the single will go to a local charity.
The group said they were on the hunt for a good cause, possibly one that supports children.
"During the first lockdown we started off doing My Old Man's a Dustman, dancing around the bins, trying to raise a few smiles on people's faces and literally it has gone worldwide now," Mr Johnson said.
Their videos, which have had millions of views, raised more than £3,000 for Compton Care.
Mr Breakwell said they were "very proud" of the release of the single, which they worked on with musician Stephen Barratt and The Wolfpack Howlers.
They now hope to bag the Christmas number one spot.
Earlier this year, the group were immortalised in Lego as part of a special Lockdown heroes exhibition, which also featured Sir Captain Tom Moore and Joe Wicks.
