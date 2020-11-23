Inquest opens into boy's death after Birmingham school head injury
An inquest has opened into the death of a boy who suffered a head injury at school.
Yasir Hussain, of Ward End, Birmingham, died in hospital five days after suffering the injury at the city's Leigh Primary School on 12 November.
An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned on Monday.
At the hearing, area coroner Emma Brown said, due to the circumstances, "further investigations into the events leading to Yasir's death are required".
Ms Brown said a medical cause of death had been given as "traumatic brain injury".
Birmingham Coroner's Court was told the full inquest would hear evidence from his next of kin and teachers, as well as a summary of accounts from other children.
Evidence will also be obtained from West Midlands Ambulance Service clinicians with reference to calls, Ms Brown added.
"I do wish to convey my deepest condolences to Yasir's family at this most awful and tragic of times," she said.
A date for the full inquest will be set at a review hearing on 18 February.
In a letter sent to parents last week, the school's head teacher paid to tribute to Yasir as "quietly confident, hard-working and determined to succeed".
