Man fatally stabbed after 'row' at Walsall house party
- Published
A man was fatally stabbed as two groups of friends clashed at a house party, a court has heard.
Rezwan Ali, 19, died when he suffered a cardiac arrest after being stabbed three times in the chest and arm in Willows Road, Walsall, on 14 January 2018.
Rajan Natt is accused of murdering Mr Ali after what started as a trivial row escalated, prosecutors said.
Mr Natt, 20, of Castle Street, West Bromwich, denies the charge.
Opening the case at Birmingham Crown Court, James Curtis QC said the stabbing "was a result of temper being lost" in an altercation between groups which "started for no reason".
The prosecution said 60 people were at the party, after it was advertised on social media, and Mr Ali had attended later on after finishing his shift as a pizza delivery driver.
"Inevitably there were groups of friends who knew each other, and groups who didn't," Mr Curtis said.
He added that issues began earlier in the night when two of Mr Natt's friends "seem to have been making a nuisance of themselves".
Mr Ali, who was found to have little alcohol and no drugs in his system, had not been part of the initial trouble, the court heard.
Tensions mounted, Mr Curtis said, and both groups went into the garden where the fight started.
Prosecutors claimed Mr Natt left with friends in a taxi, and later phoned another party guest in a bid to secure an alibi placing him away from the stabbing.
The court was told he initially told police he had not touched the victim, but, after officers recovered his bloodstained top, said Mr Ali might have brushed past him.
The trial continues.
