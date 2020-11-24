Man denies drink-driving after West Bromwich roundabout crash
A man has denied drink-driving after a van crashed through a barrier on an elevated roundabout and landed near a subway below.
Amarvir Powar was arrested after the DPD van was left on its side at Albion Roundabout, in West Bromwich, in July.
The 26-year-old, of Coton Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Dudley magistrates.
He was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on 28 April.
No-one was in the underpass when the van crashed through the barrier at about 20:30 BST on 11 July.
