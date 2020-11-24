BBC News

Birmingham woman arrested by terrorism police

A woman has been arrested by counter terrorism police.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody from an address in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Tuesday morning, West Midlands Police said.

A search is ongoing at the address and inquiries continue, it added.

The arrest was made as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands. There is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.

