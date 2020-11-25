Teen killed in Knowle car flip named as girl arrested
A 15-year-old boy who died when the car he was travelling in flipped on to its roof has been named as William Kingham.
He was pronounced dead at the scene on Kenilworth Road in Knowle, near Solihull, at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.
Police initially thought William was driving the Renault Clio but have since said this was unconfirmed.
A 15-year-old girl hurt in the crash and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been "de-arrested" while she recovers.
A 19-year-old man, who was driving a second car, was arrested on suspicion of the same offence but has since been released under investigation.
William's family said they were "totally devastated and heartbroken to have lost him so early in such cruel circumstances".
"We will miss him dearly," they added in a statement.
"Following our initial inquiries it's currently unclear who was driving the Renault Clio when it flipped over," Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said.
"We're working hard to establish exactly what happened on Monday night."
The girl had been able to free herself from the car when emergency services arrived and was conveyed to hospital after but her injuries are not believed to be serious, police said.
She will be interviewed "when deemed medically fit", the force added.
