Tamer Moustafa convicted of Moseley murders
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and neighbour.
Tamer Moustafa had denied intentionally killing his wife, Nelly Moustafa, 43, and their neighbour Zahida Bi, 52, at their home in Belle Walk, Moseley, Birmingham in March.
West Midlands Police said Moustafa stabbed both women in a "drug-fuelled rage", having consumed a large amount of cocaine.
He will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 4 December.
The force said Moustafa had accused his wife of having affairs with men all of which were unfounded.
On 16 March, police said he sent his oldest sons to work and took the two youngest to school, before returning to the home and, just after 11:00 GMT, called emergency services to say he had killed his wife.
He later went through a hedge between his house and a neighbouring property, where he stabbed Mrs Bi, the wife of a man he wrongly believed Mrs Moustafa was having an affair with, the force said
Police and paramedics found Mrs Moustafa in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mrs Bi, police said, was found in her garage with multiple stab wounds and later died in hospital.
Moustafa, 40, offered guilty pleas to two charges of manslaughter relating to the women which were not accepted by prosecutors.
Det Insp Wes Martin, said: "Two families have been left without mothers in deeply shocking circumstances.
"The violence inflicted on these women is incomprehensible and my thoughts remain with both families as they continue to grieve their loss."
