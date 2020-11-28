Hagley Road West, Quinton crash: Man arrested over pedestrian's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on a main road into Birmingham.
The 46-year-old man was struck by a Volkswagen Golf on Hagley Road West, at about 22:00 GMT on Friday.
"Despite the best efforts of emergency services he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene," West Midlands Police said.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drink or drugs, the force said.
He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.
The pedestrian was hit on the into-city carriageway between Wood Green Road and Stanley Road, police said.
Sgt Dean Caswell from the force's collision investigation unit said: "A man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
He appealed for witnesses, adding: "We're particularly interested in anyone who was in the area and has dashcam footage."
