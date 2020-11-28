Darlaston crash: Tributes to cyclist hit by car 'used in burglary'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "gentle" cyclist who died when he was hit by a car involved in a police investigation.
Florentine Chinanga-Chou, 19, died at the scene of the crash in Darlaston, in the West Midlands, after being hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on Friday morning.
His family said in a statement he had been "deeply caring" and his future had "been stolen".
Police said they believed the car had been involved in a burglary an hour earlier.
'Miss him deeply'
In a statement Mr Chinanga-Chou's family said: "Florentine was such a gentle and soft spoken young man who often spoke of his plans for his future.
"He was hardworking and deeply caring not only towards his family but to all who came in contact with him. He loved listening to music and playing with his siblings.
"We cannot even begin to comprehend how he was literally ripped from our family while we slept. We will love and miss him deeply, with every passing moment. He has left a lasting impression in our hearts and lives."
West Midlands Police said it had arrested five people as part of its inquiries into the collision and an earlier burglary at Boots in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton.
A 36-year-old man from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with burglary, the force said.
A 39-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Another woman arrested on suspicion of the same offences has been released with no further action.
And a man and woman arrested on suspicion of burglary have been released on bail as inquiries continue.
