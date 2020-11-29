Covid: Police break up illegal rave in Digbeth warehouse
- Published
Bottles were thrown at police when they broke up an illegal rave with a 150-strong crowd at a disused warehouse.
Officers were called to the event at the warehouse in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Saturday night.
"Some started to throw bottles at officers", West Midlands Police said, and everyone was eventually led out in small numbers.
Fixed penalty notices of £200 were issued for breaking lockdown laws which are currently in place in England.
Police tweeted that it worked with officers from its operational and force support teams and "many others" to contain the premises.
Birmingham, like most of the West Midlands, will be under tier three restrictions, the highest alert level, when it comes out of England's second lockdown on Wednesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk