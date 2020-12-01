Gurpreet Singh 'murdered wife' in Penn 'with accomplice's help'
A construction company boss murdered his wife with the help of a female accomplice who was caught on CCTV, a court has heard.
Jurors were told the unidentified woman went into the home of the accused, Gurpreet Singh, just minutes after he returned to the Wolverhampton property.
Prosecutors allege Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was strangled by her husband there on the morning of 16 February 2018.
Mr Singh, 45, of Rookery Lane, Penn, Wolverhampton, denies murder.
Opening the case at Birmingham Crown Court, prosecutor David Mason QC said the death was at first thought to have been the result of a "burglary gone wrong".
He said that was because "the house they lived in had been turned over and this defendant seemed fairly plausible".
Mr Mason told the jury: "For a while, Gurpreet Singh must have thought 'I've got away with this'."
But, Mr Mason said, "a piece of genuine good fortune" led the police to discover that Gurpreet Singh had lied to them and had effectively been lying to everybody involved in this case".
While Mr Singh's own CCTV was disabled, Mr Mason explained, the defendant did not know that a house opposite had CCTV covering his driveway.
And that, the prosecution said, showed the arrival of a woman who was not mentioned by Mr Singh in his account to officers, in which he stated it was just he and his wife at home when he left for work.
Mr Mason said CCTV showed that after the accused returned home on the morning in question, a woman in a parka-style coat approached the property, and in particular a separate door to a workroom where the victim worked as a seamstress.
She either was let into, or let herself into, the home about 13 minutes after the defendant's arrival, Mr Mason explained.
He added that about 45 minutes later, Mr Singh left the house, opened the boot of his car, returned inside the property and then drove off shortly afterwards, with CCTV showing the mystery woman's departure on foot about four minutes later.
It all left "two possibilities", according to the prosecution.
"Firstly, [Mr Singh] is not telling the truth and another person has come to the house and been there for nearly an hour, no doubt, we would say, helping him to kill his wife.
"Or someone else has been let into the house by his wife without him knowing, while he has been in the house, and that unknown person has then murdered his wife and ransacked the house in just four minutes between him going to work and her leaving the house after he left.
"The first possibility makes sense and the other is impossible."
The trial continues.
