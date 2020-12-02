West Midlands PCSO jailed for relationship with crime victim
A former Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who had a relationship with a woman after she reported an attempted burglary has been jailed.
Investigators said they found nearly 2,300 calls and messages that Kevin Hathaway had exchanged with the woman over a one-year period.
He pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at an earlier hearing.
On Wednesday at Birmingham Crown Court Hathaway was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
West Midlands Police received a tip off that he was regularly visiting the woman at her home while on late shifts.
The 38-year-old from Kidderminster in Worcestershire was accused of forming a sexual relationship with a woman he had met during the course of his duties in 2018.
'Paid a heavy price'
The woman had reported an attempted burglary which had left her with extreme anxiety, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The case was referred to the watchdog in August last year.
Hathaway was interviewed by investigators during which he accepted flirtatious texts had developed into a sexual relationship which he knew was a breach of the professional code of conduct, the IOPC said.
He resigned from the force during its investigation.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "To maintain trust, police officers and PCSOs must maintain professional boundaries with members of the public.
"Regrettably, Kevin Hathaway chose to abuse the position of trust he was in and has now paid a heavy price."
