Four face jail for killing Jack Donoghue on night out in Solihull
Four men have been convicted of killing a man who was enjoying a night out with friends.
Jack Donoghue, 21, was stabbed in Solihull town centre on 1 December 2019 after being confronted by the gang.
He was leaving Popworld nightclub at about 03:00 GMT, police said, when he was attacked by the men and fatally stabbed by Tyrall Blake.
Blake, 21, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder and assault with intent to rob.
He was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday along with Nile Bennett 23, of Court Lane, Erdington, who was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.
Connor Moore, 20, from Weston Road, Lichfield, admitted manslaughter and violent disorder, while 21-year-old Regan Watters, from Kitts Green Road, Stechford, also admitted manslaughter, assault with intent to rob and violent disorder.
The four are set to be sentenced on Monday.
They were seen on CCTV targeting people as they left various bars and clubs to travel home, West Midlands Police said.
Mr Donoghue was punched and although he tried to defuse the situation, he was set upon by them.
Despite being outnumbered, Mr Donoghue defended himself well, the force said, until one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him close to his stomach.
The gang fled leaving Mr Donoghue fatally wounded.
Det Insp Jim Mahon, who led the investigation, said: "This was an appalling, senseless attack on an innocent young man just trying to enjoy a night out in Solihull with friends.
"These four thugs were determined to cause trouble and inflict violence that night, and for some reason decided to pick on Jack."
He added there had been an "absolutely fantastic response" to a public appeal for information, which had helped secure Friday's convictions.
