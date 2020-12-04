Tamer Moustafa given life sentence for Moseley murders
A man has been jailed for at least 30 years for murdering his wife and neighbour in what police described as a "drug-fuelled rage".
Nelly Moustafa, 43, and neighbour Zahida Bi, 52 were found stabbed at their homes on Belle Walk, Moseley, Birmingham in March.
Tamer Moustafa had denied their murders but was earlier convicted at Birmingham Crown Court.
On Friday, the 40-year-old was given a life sentence.
On 16 March, West Midlands Police said Moustafa sent his oldest sons to work and took the two youngest to school, before returning to the home.
Just after 11:00 GMT, he called emergency services to say he had killed his wife.
He later went through a hedge between his house and a neighbouring property, where he stabbed Mrs Bi, the wife of a man he wrongly believed Mrs Moustafa was having an affair with, the force said.
Police and paramedics found Mrs Moustafa in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mrs Bi, police said, was found in her garage with multiple stab wounds and later died in hospital.
Moustafa had offered guilty pleas to two counts of manslaughter, which prosecutors did not accept, and he was found guilty of murder last week.
Angela Millington from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "The significant sentence imposed on the defendant reflects the horrific nature of his unprovoked attacks on two defenceless women.
"Nothing can compensate for the tragic loss of two beloved mothers but we hope that today's sentence gives the families of Nelly Moustafa and Zahida Bi a measure of closure."
