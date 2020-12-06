BBC News

Murder arrest after man stabbed in Winson Green park

Published
image captionA man was stabbed in the chest and back at about 14:30 GMT on Friday in Summerfield Park

Police have made a murder arrest after a man was stabbed in a Birmingham park.

The 29-year-old victim was stabbed a number of times in the chest and back in Summerfield Park in Winson Green at about 14:30 GMT on Friday.

He died in hospital and a post-mortem was due to take place on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours. Police told the BBC they could not reveal the person's gender or age for "operational reasons".

Det Insp Laura Harrison from West Midland Police said: "Our investigation is moving really quickly, but I still need to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw or heard anything and who's not yet spoken to us."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Birmingham

More on this story

  • Winson Green murder hunt after man stabbed in park

    Published
    23 hours ago