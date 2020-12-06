Walsall construction firm targeted in cyber attack
- Published
A construction firm has been targeted by a cyber attack, its bosses said.
RMD Kwikform, based in Walsall, said it was investigating the security breach, which happened in November.
The incident has been reported to the National Cyber Security Centre and Information Commissioner's Office.
The company provides engineering services to major infrastructure projects around the world and employs about 1,400 people with about 300 based in the UK.
A spokesman said: "RMD Kwikform's employees, former employees, clients and suppliers are requested to exercise heightened vigilance during this time."
It has not been revealed what impact the cyber attack has had on the firm's operations.
Earlier this year, its parent company Interserve was hit by a cyber attack.
The outsourcing firm, which supported the NHS in building the Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, reported an incident in May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk