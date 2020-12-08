Murder arrests over Winson Green park stabbing
Three further arrests have been made after a man was stabbed to death in a Birmingham park.
The 29-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back in Summerfield Park on Dudley Road, Winson Green, on Friday.
The suspects were held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
A further person, arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, also remains in custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.
The force was granted an extra 36 hours to hold them.
It added the murder probe continued and asked anyone with information to come forward.
