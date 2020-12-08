BBC News

Winson Green stabbing: Victim named as Sohail Ali

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionSohail Ali died after he was knifed in a Birmingham park on Friday afternoon

A man who died after being stabbed in a park has been named.

Sohail Ali, 29, died after being knifed in the chest and back in Summerfield Park in Winson Green, Birmingham, during Friday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy became the fifth person to be arrested on suspicion of murder earlier.

A further three boys and a girl, all aged 17, were arrested in recent days and all remain in police custody, West Midlands Police said.

image captionMr Ali was stabbed in Summerfield Park on Dudley Road, Winson Green
  • Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

Mr Ali's family have pleaded for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

"My young, loving, kind-hearted son has been taken away from his family.

"This is the greatest loss. As a mother, I seek justice for my son Sohail and plead to any witnesses to come forward and contact the police."

