Walsall Wood FC 'unaware' of more breaches and licence review
- Published
A football club accused by West Midlands Police of flouting lockdown restrictions and trying to "outsmart" police has hit back over the claims.
The force said 18 fines had been issued at Walsall Wood FC since April with 17 people being found inside the club on Saturday in the latest breach.
Chairman Justin Hodgin said he was unaware of earlier breaches and denied he refused the keys to police.
A force spokesman said it was now reviewing the club's licence.
On Saturday, officers used an angle grinder to gain entry to the club on Lichfield Road as patrons "continued to defiantly party", according to police.
Mr Hodgin was approached by officers on Saturday to help them get into the venue, but according to the force, he denied having keys.
Seventeen people found inside were handed £200 fixed-penalty notices and police said the venue's licence was now under review and the owner had been fined £1,000.
Previously people inside had tried to "outsmart" officers by turning off music and closing its shutters, police said.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Hodgin said the club did not condone what happened on Saturday and was investigating, stating that no club officials or staff were on site at the time.
He added the club had no knowledge of previous breaches, bar one visit by police when no wrong-doing was found to have taken place and said he would welcome more information from the force.
The club did not know its licence was now under review, Mr Hodgin said, adding that he passed on names of other people who had keys, but they were not contacted by the force.
In response, West Midlands Police said no details of key holders were provided so officers had to force entry inside.
"This is captured on body-worn video," a spokesperson said.
"We're in the process of reviewing the licence and will keep all concerned updated throughout this process," they added.
