Police apologise for machete attack response near Dudley school
Police have apologised after failing to send officers to the scene of a reported machete attack near a school.
It happened during the morning school run close to Jessons Primary School in Dudley, on Wednesday, officers said.
Footage posted on social media showed a man smashing a car bonnet and windscreen. It was accompanied by criticism of the police response.
West Midlands Police said its decision not to send officers to the scene was "not appropriate".
In the footage, shared widely online, two men are asked by a woman in the passenger seat of a car why they were pulling out, at which point one draws a large knife and starts striking the vehicle.
The woman who posted the video on Instagram said her partner and her four-year-old daughter were in the car at the time and were left "traumatised".
She added a decision not to dispatch officers was "not good enough".
The force said it was told the suspects had left the scene, but accepted those involved had been left "understandably shocked and shaken by what has happened".
It said statements had since been gathered and officers were reviewing footage of the attack.
Police said the grey Mercedes Vito van believed to be involved was on cloned plates.
They have released photos of two men thought to be involved and asked anyone who recognises them or who witnessed the attack to contact officers.
Patrols will be stepped up in the area to reassure locals, the force added.
