Man cleared of murder over Walsall house party death
- Published
A man has been cleared of murdering a teenager who died after being stabbed at a house party.
Rezwan Ali, 19, died at a home in Willows Road, Walsall, after police were called at about 01:45 GMT on 14 January 2018.
He suffered a cardiac arrest after being stabbed three times in the chest and arm.
Rajan Natt, 20, from Castle Street, West Bromwich, had denied a charge of murder.
A jury found him not guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.
