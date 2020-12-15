Jack Grealish: Aston Villa captain banned from driving
England footballer Jack Grealish has been banned from driving and fined more than £80,000 for two motoring offences.
The Aston Villa captain, 25, previously admitted two counts of careless driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
The offences relate to a crash in Dickens Heath, near Solihull, on 29 March, and a second incident near Villa's training ground on 18 October.
Prior to the convictions, Grealish already had six points on his licence for a speeding offence in 2018.
He has been banned from driving for nine months.
Grealish arrived at court on foot while another man driving his car temporarily distracted the media's attention before emerging to hand out Cadbury's Milk Tray chocolate.
During a hearing last month, which the midfielder did not attend, the court heard he was spotted in October driving carelessly on Bodymoor Heath Road in north Warwickshire, and tailgating other vehicles on the M42.
On the same day he was also clocked driving his Range Rover at 98 mph by police observing him in an unmarked vehicle.
Two vehicles were damaged in the earlier incident in March, with CCTV footage showing the footballer's £80,000 4x4 veering into a wall after clipping parked cars.
District Judge John Bristow was told a witness said Grealish, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, smelled of "intoxicating liquor" and was slurring his words after the crash.
It came less than 24 hours after he issued a video appeal on Twitter during lockdown that urged people to stay at home to save lives, and he apologised shortly after for "stupidly agreeing" to go to a friend's house.
Grealish is "deeply ashamed", his lawyer, John Dye, said.
"Not just because reputationally this is problematic for him but he is genuinely sorry."
