Birmingham New Street hosts Covid-19 Christmas meals for homeless
- Published
Christmas Eve dinners are being laid on at Birmingham's New Street Station for hundreds of homeless people.
This will be the third year Network Rail and the Midland Langar Seva Society charity have put on a festive feast at New Street.
But they say holding an indoor event will not be possible this year because of coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, 250 takeaway meals are being prepared for homeless people, as well as Christmas gifts.
Patrick Power, Birmingham New Street station manager, said: "Because of social distancing we can't hold the meal inside in the warm as we would like, so we've had to think about how to do things in a different way."
In previous years tables are set up on the station plaza for a sit-down meal, but this year the food and gifts are being given out between 17:00 and 19:00 on 24 December for people to take away.
To make sure the event is safe, disposable masks and hand sanitiser will be given to people as they join the socially distanced queue, Network Rail said.
There will also be two portable sinks in the queuing area, to allow people to wash their hands, it added.
And all the food will be prepared by the Midland Langar Seva Society off-site at a kitchen in Smethwick.
Bal Thandi, from the charity, said the volunteers wanted to make sure the event went ahead in spite of the restrictions to "put smiles on people's faces".
"Especially because of Covid and the rules and regulations, people couldn't meet, so it is important during the festive season to make people smile, give them a hot meal and clothes and presents.
"It is thanks to the support of everybody that we have been able to put it together."
