Erdington house fire: Man denies arson
- Published
A man has denied arson with intent to endanger life over a house fire that saw four children rescued.
The girls, one as young as four, were taken to hospital after the blaze on Round Road, Erdington, on 31 October. Five people were rescued in total.
Mickel Munn, 37 from Mary Road, Stechford, denied the charge when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
A trial date was set for 7 June 2021.
