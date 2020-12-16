Authorities urge caution over Christmas gatherings
- Published
The leaders of seven West Midlands councils are urging people to think twice before holding family gatherings this Christmas.
They said people should ask themselves, "should I do it?" not "can I do it?"
All seven represent areas which are under tier-three restrictions and said they understood people were "desperate for some form of normality".
But in a joint statement said, "losing a friend or loved one in the new year would be a terrible price to pay".
Last month, the government relaxed the rules between 23 and 27 December - allowing up to three households to meet in a bubble.
However, the leaders of Wales and Scotland strengthened their guidance on Wednesday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the three-household rule should be seen as a "maximum" not a target "to aim for".
The West Midlands leaders represent Birmingham City Council, Coventry City Council, Dudley Council, Sandwell Council, Solihull Council, Walsall Council and Wolverhampton Council.
Despite seeing a drop in infection rates during the second England lockdown, many of those areas have seen the number of cases creeping up again in recent weeks.
Their joint statement stops short of explicitly telling families not to meet, but said Covid-19 "doesn't respect Christmas, just as it didn't respect Eid, Diwali or Hanukkah".
While acknowledging people were "missing family and friends", it said the "awful virus is as dangerous now as it was back in March and tragically it continues to kill".
The leaders raised the possibility of a post-Christmas third wave, which they said was "the very last thing our hospitals need".
They suggested people should also be careful who they meet with in the run-up to Christmas.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk