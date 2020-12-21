BBC News

Horror film fanatic jailed for Julia Rawson's death

A man who murdered and dismembered a woman at his flat has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 30, took Julia Rawson home after meeting her in a pub in Dudley, West Midlands, in May 2019.

Along with his boyfriend David Leesley, 25, they killed her and hid her body parts.

Leesley was also sentenced to life in prison and will serve a minimum of 19 years.

During the trial at Coventry Crown Court, prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said Ms Rawson, 42, "could not have known that she was about to enter a flat of horrors".

Maynard-Ellis was also jailed for a series of sexual offences against other women.

  • 'Beautifully human' Julia 'deserved so much more'
image copyrightPolice handout
image captionJulia Rawson was last seen alive on 12 May 2019

