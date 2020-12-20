West Midlands police commissioner fears Christmas rule-breaking
Too many families desperate to spend Christmas together could break Covid-19 rules and heap pressure on officers. a police and crime commissioner fears.
David Jamieson, who oversees the West Midlands force, said police were "left in the middle of a very difficult situation".
The Labour politician described the recent change of plan as "chaotic".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier said it was right to introduce tougher rules "when the evidence is clear".
The minister added: "Of course we don't want to cancel Christmas. We don't want to take any of these measures."
'Last minute'
Tougher Christmas restrictions were announced by Boris Johnson on Saturday after scientists said a new coronavirus variant was spreading more rapidly.
But Mr Jamieson is concerned that with Christmas plans already made, many people will break the rules and force police to intervene in family Christmas gatherings.
He said he had contacted the Policing Minister to complain that "last minute u-turns are making the job of the police harder".
And he said he was waiting for revised guidance from the National Police Chiefs Council on how to approach the enforcement of these new rules.
He also urged the public to follow the revised rules, adding: "by doing so we will get back to normality quicker."
