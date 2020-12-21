Woman killed at Brierley Hill pedestrian crossing named
The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing have paid tribute to her.
Jennifer Batty, 59, died in hospital after she was struck at the junction of Brettell Lane near Brierley Hill at about 07:00 GMT on Friday.
A man, 37, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.
West Midlands Police said officers were keen to speak to anyone who saw the crash.
Mrs Batty, who was struck by a silver Vauxhall Insignia, was "much-loved", her family said, and a "successful local businesswoman".
"She was a devoted animal lover and was extremely well thought of in the community."
The family statement added they were "devastated" by her death.
PC Dave Crump said he was keen to trace a witness who was driving along Audnam at the time.
"They would have been passed by a silver coloured Vauxhall Insignia just before the collision and it's likely they continued on to High Street and in the general direction of Stourbridge," he said.
