Three arrests in West Midlands over Punjab murder case
Three men have been arrested in the West Midlands over a high-profile murder in India in 2009.
Rulda Singh, leader of a Sikh socialist organisation, was fatally shot in Patiala, in Punjab.
West Midlands Police said officers had arrested two men, aged 37 and 40, in Coventry and a 38-year-old man in Wolverhampton.
The force said all three had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Mr Singh, who was in his 60s, died two weeks after being shot outside his home in Patiala.
The three men were arrested on Monday after extradition warrants were issued at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
West Midlands Police said all three appeared at the court as part of the extradition process.
They have since been released on bail with strict conditions.
