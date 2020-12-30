New Year Honours 2021: Wolverhampton youth theatre founder appointed MBE
- Published
The co-founder of a youth theatre group that has transformed hundreds of children's lives has been appointed an MBE.
Phil Cross, who helps run Starcross Youth Theatre in Wolverhampton, has been honoured for his services to young people.
The 49-year-old from Bilston said the appointment had left him "humbled".
The group had transformed the lives of hundreds of underprivileged children, said a Cabinet Office spokeswoman.
Mr Cross set up Starcross 27 years ago with his wife and a friend and it has produced more than 34 plays involving more than 1,000 roles.
"Because we are volunteers we are able to keep our running fees really low," he said, "so it's a lot more accessible to a lot more children."
The group consists of about 50 members aged from 11 to 21.
"We do work them very hard - we expect high standards - but because we give so much of our time for free the children pay us back with their hard work to produce some really high standards of performance," he said.
As well as putting on musical performances and summer concerts, the group raises money for local charities by holding carol services.
When I heard of the award I was shocked," Mr Cross said, "because it's just something we do and I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Reflecting on his years at the theatre group, he said it offered "a sense of belonging".
"We always say the group is a family - we all look out for each other and there's no divide."
The MBE also recognises his decade as a school governor of Barcroft Primary School in Willenhall, the past four as chair of governors.
