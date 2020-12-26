Erdington murder probe after man 'deliberately' driven at by car
A man was killed when a car was deliberately driven at him in Birmingham, police say.
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the victim was found with serious head injuries on Coton Road in Erdington shortly before 06:00 GMT.
Detectives believe the 28-year-old was deliberately hit by the car that then left the scene.
West Midlands Police have appealed for witnesses as officers piece together what happened.
"A family have lost a loved one and we need to find out what took place and who is responsible," Det Sgt Nick Barnes said.
