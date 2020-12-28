Girl dies after Christmas Eve crash in Wolverhampton
A teenage girl died after a crash involving two cars on Christmas Eve.
The 17-year-old was a passenger in a black Volkswagen Golf which crashed with a BMW in Wolverhampton just before 02:30 GMT on 24 December, West Midlands Police said.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
The male driver of the Golf, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.
The crash took place at the junction of Sandy Lane, Lower Street, Codsall Road and Lothians Road, police said.
Sgt Dean Caswell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the girl's family are being supported by specialist officers.
He urged anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
