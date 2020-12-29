Erdington murder arrest over man fatally hit by car
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was hit by a car in Birmingham.
The 28-year-old man died shortly after being found with serious head injuries in Coton Road, Erdington, just before 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said it was thought he was hit by a car which then drove off.
A 26-year-old man handed himself in at a police station on Sunday but police are still appealing for information.
