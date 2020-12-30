Perry Barr One Stop fire causes 'significant damage'
- Published
A fire at a Birmingham shopping mall has caused "significant damage", firefighters say.
West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the One Stop centre in Perry Barr at 03:42 GMT on Wednesday, and the cause of the fire is thought to be accidental.
The shopping centre said seven stores would be able to open on Wednesday, along with the outdoor retail park.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.
The fire service said six appliances and a hydraulic platform were called to deal with the fire, which was extinguished by 07:00 GMT.
