Covid-19: West Midlands firms in 'impossible situation'
- Published
Businesses say they face an "impossible situation to survive" as the majority of the West Midlands prepares to move into tier four from Thursday.
Birmingham and the Black Country, Coventry, Solihull, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent and Warwickshire were in tier three.
The Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) said greater financial support from the government was needed, and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street backed the call.
Wolverhampton has the highest rate of infections in the West Midlands area with 413.9 new infections per 100,000 people, in the seven days leading up to Christmas Day.
Sandwell had a rate of 337.3 over the same period, Birmingham 310.9, Walsall 297.4, Dudley 283.9, Solihull 247.7 and Coventry 239.8.
Mr Street said based on the rising numbers, the decision to enforce the toughest level of restrictions was understandable but still a "huge setback" and businesses - particularly the hospitality sector - needed more help.
The West Midlands is part of a further 20 million people in England to join the toughest tier of restrictions from Thursday.
But Paul Faulkner, chief executive of GBCC, said he was "dismayed at the continuing lack of additional support for businesses, despite the continuing escalation in cases and measures".
Although the vaccine provided a route out of restrictions by the spring, he said that meant another quarter of little or no trade.
"It's an impossible situation for many businesses to survive without further support," he said.
"There's light at the end of the tunnel, but businesses need the government to keep laying down the tracks in order to reach it."
He said he wanted to see enhanced grant support for the most impacted businesses with higher overheads, and urgent action on VAT and business rates relief.
The move into tier four could help relieve pressure on hospitals that have also been seeing the number of admissions rising.
A doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham tweeted a photo on Wednesday of more than a dozen ambulances queuing with patients inside.
Just getting out of a&e after another loooooooong day.. Almost all these ambulances are waiting With patients inside them For more than 3 hours Because there's no place in hospital to bring them in..😩 #hospitalisfull#birmingham #qehb #covid19 #nobeds pic.twitter.com/XTn9SG2HnM— Punith Kempegowda (@drpunith) December 29, 2020
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB), which runs the hospital, said its teams across three emergency departments were working "incredibly hard" to ensure patients receive appropriate and safe care.
"Additional seasonal pressures mean 800 patients are attending our emergency departments each day - in addition to the significant challenges posed by coronavirus," the spokesperson said.
The trust is caring for over 550 Covid-19 patients, in addition to about 1,900 non-Covid-19 patients, which has a "significant impact" on admissions to specialist beds at the hospital.
UHB, one of the largest trusts in England, which also runs Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals, said it has admitted more Covid-19 patients than any other trust.
At the first peak of the pandemic on 10 April, the trust said it had 708 positive Covid-19 patients, with more than 170 of them in intensive care.
By the second peak on 24 November, there were 469 positive patients, with 50 in intensive care.
What are the restrictions in tier four?
- Residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education
- All non-essential shops must close
- Hairdressers and nail bars must close
- Indoor entertainment venues must close
- Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close
- You cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble
- People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except for limited reasons (including work and education)
- Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are only allowed in exceptional circumstances
"Clinically extremely vulnerable" people in tier four areas are advised to stay at home "as much as possible". The government says if they can't work from home, they shouldn't go to work.
What can you do in tier four?
Activities still allowed include:
- Meeting one other person from another household in an open public space, if you are both alone
- Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine
- Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can open
- You can leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies
- Communal religious worship
- Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents
The measures for London and the south east will be reviewed by 30 December, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock said they are unlikely to be eased.
